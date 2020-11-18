Death in Paradise confirms the return of beloved character We're so excited for the return of the murder mystery series!

Death in Paradise fans always love seeing a familiar face on the show, and it looks like an old fan favourite will be returning for season ten!

Detective Sergeant Camille Bordey, played by Sara Martin, will be back for a two-episode special to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the murder mystery show, and we can't wait!

WATCH: Death in Paradise says goodbye to Shyko Amos

In the special episodes, Camille returns to St Marie and finds herself involved in an investigation involving her mother, Mayor Catherine Bordey. Her life then changes dramatically after the death of a friend puts her in danger. We're certainly intrigued!

Chatting to The Mirror about her return, Sara said: "There are some characters that never leave you and I’m still Camille, wherever I go.

"After many years, people still reference and send their love to me as Camille, so it was obvious that I had to go back and the tenth anniversary is the perfect opportunity! I want to celebrate the longevity of Death in Paradise."

She continued: "It was life-changing for me and I’m so grateful to the show. I feel like I’m going back home with new folks and old, to bring more fun and joy. I’m really happy to wear Camille’s 'twinkly-ness' again."

We can't wait to see Sara back on the show!

Executive Producer Tim Key said: "When we were planning our tenth series, we knew we wanted to treat the audience to some massive surprises, and welcoming Sara back to the show after six years is one of the best. It’s a joy working with her again and we can’t wait for the audience to see what’s in store for Camille."

Sara isn't the only character to have returned to the show, as Josephine Jobert has already come back for season ten after originally leaving the show at the beginning in 2019. The pair will be joining the show's new detective, Ralf Little, who was introduced in season nine.

