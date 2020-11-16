Jason Manford talks taking over from Ralf Little on Death in Paradise one day Jason Manford admitted the role might be complicated to arrange

Ralf Little is currently playing the lead detective on Death in Paradise, but could Jason Manford be the man for the job after the star eventually steps down?

MORE: Jason Manford and Kelvin Fletcher give sneak peek at Death in Paradise filming

Chatting to HELLO! about appearing as a guest star on the show, the comedian revealed whether he'd like the main gig one day. He said: "I couldn't do the show. I think with the family and stuff I couldn't up and leave but never say never. This year has taught me one thing which is you can't predict the future so who knows what's going to happen next."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jason Manford is on a mission to find Elf's number one fan

The star, who is currently set to judge Sky Cinema's upcoming Elf Everything competition, was hilariously coy about his role in the murder mystery series, explaining: "Even if I have been on Death in Paradise I would never give the game away, whether I was a murderer or a murderee... or whether I'm a guest detective... I said I could be but I could not be."

Speaking about his experience in the Caribbean, he continued: "I had a lovely time, I had two weeks with Kelvin Fletcher and I just put his sun lotion on every day and that was a nice treat after six months of lockdown. We had a bromance.

Jason chatted about Death in Paradise

"I've got to say it's the first job I've ever had where I thought, 'This is a living.' When I got home and had a bit of jet lag my wife was like, 'I don't think so, crack on and get that shelf fixed!'"

The dad-of-six admitted he got into some trouble for telling fans he was involved in the series, explaining: "I can't confirm or deny whether I was in Death in Paradise but I definitely filmed a show in Guadeloupe, that's all I can tell you.

Jason is set to find the UK's biggest Elf fan with Sky Cinema

"I got asked to take my post down, I got told off but I can tell you I had a great time filming a TV show in Guadeloupe. What you decide that programme is is up to you. I don't know if there's anything...maybe Mastermind is filmed out there? I don't know."