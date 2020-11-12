Ardal O'Hanlon reveals whether he'd ever return to Death in Paradise Ardal was replaced by Ralf Little, who plays DI Neville Parker

DI Jack Mooney, played by Ardal O'Hanlon, said his goodbyes to the Saint Marie police department as he exited much-loved BBC show Death in Paradise earlier this year.

Although viewers were certain that the detective would leave to pursue a relationship with Anna (played by Nina Wadia), Jack decided to head back to London to reunite with his daughter Siobhan.

MORE: Death in Paradise announce brand new guest stars for series ten

Ardal, who joined the series in 2017, has opened up on whether he'd ever make a return to the show. The 54-year-old told HELLO! and other reporters: "I can say definitely not, I really feel a real sense of closure as an actor, but also as a person, a real sense of completion."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Death in Paradise forced to stop filming due to weather

The Father Ted actor continued: "I really felt that in terms of you know, as an acting job, it was wonderful and varied and incredibly busy. Jack's pretty much in every scene so you've got an awful lot of stuff to get through every day and I just feel from that point of view alone like, there was nowhere else to go."

MORE: Death in Paradise gives hopeful update on season ten release date

MORE: The surprising reason why Death in Paradise is filmed in the Caribbean

Many thought Jack would leave with Anna

Ardal also explained how his departure from the show was not exactly a quick decision. "When I started, I kind of always [thought] in the back of my head you do three series and that's kind of it." He continued: "[And] in terms of the character, there's a danger that you'll end up treading water and pulling out the same tricks time after time."

Ardal has been on the show since 2017

Death in Paradise recently accounced some guest stars that will be appearing in series ten of the show, due out early 2021.

On Twitter, the show's official account thrilled fans when they revealed some new faces including stand-up comic Jason Manford, Shalisha James-Davis, known for her roles in The Bay of Silence and Alex Rider, and Casualty's Patrick Robinson.

Faye McKeever, who's starred in shows like Trollied and the recent ITV drama Des and BBC's The Salisbury Poisonings, is taking part in series ten as well as famed actor Richard McCabe, who's last film credit came in the form of BAFTA winning film 1917.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.