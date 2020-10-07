Strictly's Ranvir Singh receives important advice from Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid ahead of launch show The presenter is excitement to be part of the 2020 line-up

Strictly's Ranvir Singh has been Strictly-fied and looks absolutely stunning in new pictures released to promote this year's much-awaited series.

Ahead of its launch, the Good Morning Britain presenter has opened up about her family's reaction at being on the show and the advice she's been given by good friends and fellow Strictly contestants, Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid.

"The reaction has been really lovely. My family have been super excited and my friends are literally beside themselves. It's the one show that everyone goes, 'I would love to do that, wouldn't it be a joy?' and then you are the one that gets the chance to do it! Before the show is even on air it is spreading joy," she revealed in a new interview.

As for Kate and Susanna's advice, she said: "I think Susanna Reid's immediate advice was at all costs to try and avoid the Cha Cha and the Samba. But I don't know if I can avoid them! Kate Garraway said, 'You realise a few weeks in how serious the training is, so don't miss the opportunity to really hit the ground running and take it seriously right at the beginning.'"

Kate, 53, appeared on series five of Strictly alongside Anton du Beke. The pair finished 8th out of the 14 couples despite receiving the lowest score from the judges in every week but one. Kate and Anton were popular with the public, who repeatedly saved them prior to their elimination in week seven.

The GMB presenter has been Strictly-fied ahead of the launch later this month

As for Susanna, she took part in the eleventh series alongside Kevin Clifton. The duo had better luck and reached the final, but lost to winners Abbey Clancy and Aljaz Skorjanec and fellow-runner–up Natalie Gumede and former Strictly pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

Ranvir's partner has yet to be revealed, but the 43-year-old knows what type of dancer she wants.

"I need somebody who can laugh really easily, to break the tension of not being able to get the steps straight away. I also need somebody who understands that I'll be working on Good Morning Britain and the tiredness element that will bring.

"Strictly is the thing where you have to physically push yourself beyond tiredness, beyond discomfort. So I think I need somebody who is upbeat, who can laugh and make me laugh, to keep my energy levels going I think," she confessed.