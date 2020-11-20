Kate Garraway reveals why she was 'in tears' at the weekend - and talks feeling 'physically sick' about Christmas Kate is Ranvir's biggest supporter!

Kate Garraway is Ranvir Singh's biggest supporter and she has revealed she is in awe of her as she continues her adventure on the hit BBC dance show Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking to Ben Shephard and Richard Arnold on Good Morning Britain about their colleague's Cha Cha alongside partner Giovanni Pernice, Richard was quick to note: "You cannot dispute the sizzling chemistry between them".

WATCH: Kate Garraway talks feeling 'physically sick' about Christmas

"When you say bringing the passion, it feels like something's been lifted, she's getting more and more good, isn't she," Ben commented.

Kate was quick to praise her friend, revealing that she had been "in tears" watching her last weekend.

"I was in tears last week watching her because it just feels like she's being released from something. It's just wonderful to watch," she said.

Kate has been enjoying watching Ranvir on Strictly

About this week's dance, the Argentine Tango, Kate added: "She's going to be amazing," whilst Ben added: "We'll be excited to watch Ranvir tomorrow!"

Earlier in the show, Kate and Ben talked about lockdown and Christmas, with the mother-of-two revealing she felt "physically sick" thinking about being alone with her two children.

"I'm conflicted about Christmas, I'm going to be honest with you," she told Ben.

"I feel physically sick, actually, and I can just feel my chest tightening at the thought of it, in a total panic about the idea of Darcey, Billy and myself, on our own at Christmas, unable to visit Derek, because of potential restrictions, and that huge emotional hole and I don't know how to fill it without grandparents, without friends helping to fill it."

She added: "I do feel in a panic about it."