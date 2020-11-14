Ranvir Singh shares photo of bruised and swollen feet ahead of Strictly The star took to Instagram

Good Morning Britain's Ranvir Singh has shared a photo of her feet following a week of Quickstep rehearsals, and one word comes to mind: "Ouch!"

In the snap, posted on Instagram, the Strictly Come Dancing competitor's foot not only appeared swollen, but also suffered bruising and even cuts.

"Blood on the dancefloor! And a swollen foot… hello Quickstep!" the journalist wrote alongside the painful-looking picture.

But it's not all cuts and bruises, rehearsals for the popular BBC One show also left Ranvir lighter on the scales!

Ranvir shared the photo on Instagram

In October, the 43-year-old explained on air that she has lost half a stone since she started preparing for the dance competition.

The conversation about her slimmed-down frame began when the presenter's co-stars Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan commented on Ranvir's new look.

Susanna said: "My goodness, you look like you've been in a training room, working hard!"

Ranvir asked: "Are you saying I look a bit slimmer?" To which Piers replied: "You do look slimmer!"

We can't wait to watch Ranvir perform on Saturday!

The star then confirmed that she had lost weight, saying: "To tell you the truth, I weighed myself this morning, and I have lost half a stone!"

However, Ranvir told viewers that they shouldn't follow her regime as she said anxiety was preventing her from consuming any hearty meals.

"I am so scared, I can't eat," she said, adding: "I am eating loads of fruit and stuff."

Susanna was sympathetic, chiming in to say, "It suppresses your appetite."

