Jenna Coleman's new BBC drama The Serpent looks amazing - get the details The drama centres on apprehending two suspected murderers

Jenna Coleman is set to star in BBC's New Year's Day drama The Serpent, and we are already planning to tune in!

MORE: Meet the cast of new BBC One series Small Axe

The upcoming series is based on real-life events, and the BBC synopsis reads: "The Serpent tells the remarkable story of how the conman and murderer Charles Sobhraj was brought to justice.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amazing films coming out in November

"Posing as a gem dealer, Sobhraj and his girlfriend Marie-Andrée Leclerc travelled across Thailand, Nepal and India in 1975 and 1976, carrying out a spree of crimes on the Asian ‘Hippie Trail’ and becoming the chief suspects in a series of murders of young Western travellers.

We can't wait for the 70s fashion!

"As Sobhraj repeatedly slips from the grasp of authorities around the world, Herman Knippenberg, a junior diplomat at the Dutch Embassy in Bangkok, unwittingly walks into his intricate web of crime. Knippenberg sets off an extraordinary chain of events that will see Sobhraj become Interpol’s most wanted man, with arrest warrants in multiple continents."

MORE: Downton Abbey star announces new ITV drama - and it looks seriously good

MORE: Line of Duty reveals airdate - and 2021 is looking better already!

MORE: 7 Netflix shows that everyone is watching right now

The series completed filming in September 2019, and Tahar Rahim, who is set to play Charles, posted about the end of filming on Instagram at the time, writing: "It’s a wrap… after one year. The SERPENT adventure will stay in my heart forever!!! Thanks and hats off to all my fellow actresses, actors, directors, writers and magnificent team... I love you guys."

Tahar plays Charles Sobhraj

Speaking about the series, director Tom Shankland told the BBC: "Bringing the lost era of the hippie trail back to life has been a dream of mine, ever since I first went travelling in Asia and heard the name ‘Charles Sobhraj’ … I want to give a voice to those brave kids who set out with big dreams but never made it home."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.