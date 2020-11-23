Strictly's Claudia Winkleman left speechless over surprising career news We can't wait to check out her new show

Claudia Winkleman has said she is "speechless" after landing an exciting new role at the BBC, and we're so happy for her!

MORE: Graham Norton confirms exciting new gig after leaving BBC Radio 2

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter has confirmed that she will be hosting Saturday mornings on BBC Radio 2 from February 2021, and we can't wait to hear her on the radio waves!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman rocks red Sandro dress on Strictly Come Dancing

Speaking about her new gig, she said: "I’m not often speechless but the chance to be with the wonderful Radio 2 listeners every Saturday has left me, quite frankly, gobsmacked.

MORE: Claudia Winkleman's 5 unusual food habits revealed

MORE: Claudia Winkleman's daily diet: discover the Strictly star's breakfast, lunch and dinner

SEE: Claudia Winkleman's minimalist London home will surprise you

"I hope my voice comes back in time for the first show as I can no longer simply rely on a fake tan and a fringe. There’s nobody I’d rather be with at the weekend, it’s a privilege and an honour."

Head of Radio 2's Helen Thomas said: "As Claudia is one of the UK’s best-loved entertainers and a firm favourite with our listeners, I’m over the moon that she’ll be bringing her enormous warmth and wit to Saturday mornings on Radio 2."

Claudia will be hosting the show from February 2021

Claudia will be replacing Graham Norton, who recently announced he would be leaving the show.

"Obviously I'm sad to be stepping away from my Radio 2 show," he said in a statement. "I'll miss being a part of the Wogan House family, as well as the listeners and their lives.

Graham recently announced plans to leave BBC Radio 2

"I'd like to thank my producer Malcolm Prince and all the teams I've worked with for a great decade of radio... With the chat show, Eurovision and Drag Race, the BBC continues to be my perfect TV home."

He has since confirmed that he will be hosting a new radio show on Virgin Radio in the New Year. He said: "I am excited and a little surprised to be joining Virgin Radio UK in 2021. I was very content where I was but the opportunity to host shows across the weekend seemed too good to miss out on."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.