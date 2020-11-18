Jay Blades reveals thoughts on celebrity version of The Repair Shop The TV presenter has been on the show since 2017

Jay Blades has ruled out the idea of having a Repair Shop celebrity special, confessing there's no need for one at the moment.

The popular craftsman, who has appeared on the BBC series since 2017, shared his thoughts with Entertainment Daily, saying: "I think we have so many normal people, I don't think we have to do a celebrity version to tell the honest truth. I think it might take away from the brand of The Repair Shop."

"There are so many people that have stories and some items that are just like wow, so you don’t really need to do a celebrity special," he added. "I think it might take away from the brand of The Repair Shop."

Jay, 50, also gave a rare insight into family life. Despite his kids being "embarrassed" by his fame, they do think he's a "cool dad".

"My most treasured possession is my children," he explained. "Their friends are watching and their friends' parents talk about me being on the show - they love the show and the kids get a bit embarrassed.

"But I'm not that bad when it comes to dad jokes and I don't do the dad dancing either so they're alright on that front. I'm a cool dad actually, they say that, that I'm a cool dad."

Meanwhile, during a recent chat with HELLO!, Jay revealed how much he loves working on the BBC programme, which is filming its sixth series. Although coronavirus inevitably got in the way of their schedule, the team were able to continue thanks to special measures.

"The beauty is that we've got the brilliant team behind the cameras," he said. "[They] worked out logistically how it would look like that we're still together but we're not together and adhering to social distancing."

The presenter then added: "They've done a brilliant job, when you do see the new series, you'll recognise that there's not as much touching, but it'll still feel exactly the same, it'll feel warm.

"The only thing I would say is you can't meet people personally during these times, you have to do it either by Zoom or a phone call and it's distanced, but once you start speaking to people, they're going to open up."

