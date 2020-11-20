I Escaped to the Country star Nicki Chapman reveals exciting new project The presenter has been on the BBC show since 2009

Nicki Chapman has been a familiar face on our screens over the years thanks to her stints on shows like Pop Idol, The RHS Chelsea Flower Show and Escape to the Country.

But now, the presenter, who also has her own show on BBC Radio 2, is adding another string to her bow – she's launching a podcast.

Taking to social media to share her exciting news, the 53-year-old announced her podcast, Talking Success with Nicki Chapman, would be launching over the next few weeks.

"So excited to share my news... Yes, I've got a new podcast coming out!" she wrote on Instagram. "I'll be talking success with some truly fantastic guests over the next few weeks. It's all about their lives & successes btw, not mine."

She added: "Delighted to be working with @1129media & supported by @rathfinnyestate, a family owned estate producing some of the world's finest sparkling wines from their vineyard in Sussex. The perfect way to raise a glass & celebrate success! Cheers & lots more news to follow."

Plenty of the BBC presenter's followers were quick to congratulate Nicki on her latest venture. One person commented: "Yay, can't wait, podcasts are my silent walking buddies. Please keep us posted can't wait."

Nicki Chapman is launching her own podcast

Another said: "I can't wait to listen in! Congratulations on this new adventure!!!" While a third gushed: "How exciting! Love listening to podcasts particularly during these difficult times."

As well as recording the new podcast series, Nicki has been keeping busy gearing up for brand new episodes for Escape to the Country. The presenter recently shared snippets of what viewers can expect from the upcoming series when she uploaded a gorgeous video of her surroundings.

"The TV star began: "Just the tonic I needed yesterday. A stunning Hampshire on a crisp autumn morning & it stayed like this all day."

Nicki added: "Sending positive thoughts to everyone at the moment. Stay strong. If you can get out & about for some fresh air, Mother Nature is looking stunning and I'd thoroughly recommend it. Love Chappers x."

