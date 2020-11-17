7 Netflix shows that everyone is watching right now From drama to comedy, we've got you covered!

A second lockdown means that everyone is back inside, and inbetween watching I'm a Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing, they are watching a lot of Netflix!

MORE: Gillian Anderson reveals 'boundaries' she made with partner and writer Peter Morgan on The Crown set

While shows like The Queen's Gambit and Star Trek Discovery have been on the top of the list for a while now, here are series that have proved popular in November so far...

Trial 4

The synopsis of this harrowing new documentary film reads: "A Boston man facing his 4th trial for murdering a police officer fights to prove his innocence and expose the police corruption that unjustly put him away for 22 years." The eight-part show tells the story of Sean Ellis, who was wrongfully arrested and charged for murder in 1993.

The documentary series uncovers evidence about the incident

Dash & Lily

This sweet Christmas series follows cynical Dash and optimistic Lily as they trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth across New York City. It sounds like everyone who has watched it has fallen in love with it, so get ready to feel all warm inside!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dash & Lily is a charming new Christmas show to enjoy!

End of the F***ing World

The popular Channel 4 show's second series has finally landed on Netflix, and the fans are loving it. The series follows from the dramatic events of season one's cliffhanger, which saw James shot while running from the police as Alyssa looks on. So what happens next? There's only one way to find out!

This brilliant series is finally out on Netflix

Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun

The synopsis for their popular new comedy reads: "Australian comedy group Aunty Donna invites you into their Big Ol' House of Fun! In their new Netflix original six-part sketch series, Aunty Donna’s Big Ol' House of Fun, Mark Samual Bonanno, Broden Kelly, and Zachary Ruane take viewers along for an absurdist adventure through their everyday lives."

Meet your new best mates on this Australian comedy show

Kim's Convenience

This sweet sitcom follows the Korean Canadian Kim family, who run a convenience store in Toronto while having to deal with an array of customers and the world around them. Four seasons of the much-loved show are already available on Netflix, so prepare to get binge-watching!

MORE: Fans have mixed views on Netflix announcing season two of Emily in Paris

MORE: The Crown's Olivia Colman's home is ultimate interiors inspo

MORE: Fans saying same thing about Netflix new true crime series Trial 4

How to Get Away with Murder

An oldie but a goodie, How to Get Away with Murder follows a group of law students who, under the tutelage of the talented Annalise Keating, learn to be the best of the best. Which is convenient, considering how many times they end up embroiled in murder investigations themselves. This is a seriously addictive show, so be warned if you're starting from the beginning!

Viola Davis stars as Annalise

The Crown

How could we ever miss out the show that everyone has been waiting for? Season four sees the introduction of Princess Diana to the royal family, and how her relationship with Charles was troubled from the off due to his lingering feelings for Camilla as well as their lack of things in common.

The excellent series also introduces Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in a brilliant performance, as it looks at the politics of the time. Don't miss it!

Have you watched The Crown yet?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.