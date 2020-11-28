Strictly fans stick up for Anton du Beke after Craig Revel Horwood dig Fans of the BBC show took to Twitter

Craig Revel Horwood took a cheeky dig at professional dancer Anton Du Beke on Saturday's episode of Strictly.

After Craig criticised Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse's performance, booing could be heard in the audience.

The camera then panned to Anton, who could be seen laughing, prompting Craig to remark: "Sorry Anton but you’re no longer up here."

Craig's response was met with more boos from the audience, and fans took to Twitter to have their say.

Fans weren't happy with Craig on Saturday

"There was no need to diss Anton like that," wrote one.

"Be nice to the other judges Craig," added another, with a third saying: "Pity Craig had to insult Anton on Strictly."

Anton has been a guest judge over the last two weeks, filling in for Motsi Mabuse who had to return to Germany after someone tried to break into her dance school.

Anton revealed that his wife, Hannah Summers, was reduced to tears when he was made a guest judge on the show this month.

During a chat with the Mail on Sunday, 54-year-old Anton shared: "My wife cried when I told her but I also thought that it would give me something to do for the rest of the series.

"When you're voted off at the beginning you have nothing to do, it's easy not to feel part of the show because you're sitting in the audience watching everyone else dance. So thank goodness they gave me the judging job."

Despite leaving the series on week one alongside former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith, the surprise judging role gave Anton the boost he really needed. "Thank goodness they gave me that job," he added. "My ego was around my ankles after getting booted off first this year."

