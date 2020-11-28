We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Claudia Winkleman is on a roll with her Strictly Come Dancing outfits. We didn't think she could surprise us anymore following her incredible leopard print jumpsuit last week – but she's done it again!

The TV star looked incredible in a Chloe blouse with Wardrobe NYC trousers, and completed the look with Louboutin heels. She accessorised with Kirstie Le Marque jewellery and kept her trademark raven locks loose.

Sharing a peek at her outfit on Instagram ahead of Saturday's Strictly, Claudia shared a photo of Mr Darcy from Pride and Prejudice alongside her amazing look, writing: "#Inspo." People were quick to compliment her look, with one writing: "Always on point," while another added: "Great outfit tonight Claudia."

WATCH: 5 style lessons we can learn from Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly

For Blackpool week, Claudia took a walk on the wild side in a gorgeous Norma Kamali leopard print jumpsuit, which she paired with her usual skyscraper heels in matching leopard print.

The presenter hinted there was an issue with the outfit arriving for the show as she captioned it saying: "Thank you to Hong from DHL (it's a long story)." Claudia kept the rest of her look simple with Kirstie Le Marque diamonds, while her iconic dark fringe framed her eyes.

Claudia looked fabulous as usual!

Since Blackpool week would usually involve a trip to the Tower Ballroom, it's no surprise that Claudia chose to pull out all the stops – even if the show was still filmed at the usual setting, Elstree studios.

Her stylist Sinead McKeefry previously gave fans a sneak peek into Claudia's wardrobe preparations for the show, revealing that she likes to shop for her outfits at Net-A-Porter or Zara – as proven by Claudia's black halter neck dress from Zara just a couple of weeks ago.

Claudia looked amazing in head-to-toe leopard print

"Claud loves fashion so she is happy to experiment," Sinead told HELLO!.

Although Sinead admitted the TV star loves black (who doesn't?!), she's also not afraid to opt for a bold colour, too. Case in point, her iconic red sequined Zara suit from 2019 and her gold wide-leg trousers for the first elimination show of 2020!

