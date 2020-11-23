Kevin Clifton has revealed the moment he confronted Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood backstage after receiving "harsh" criticism from the judge.

Appearing on Monday's This Morning alongside Craig, the former Strictly pro detailed the exchange while discussing the pair's upcoming stage show, Strictly Ballroom.

Kevin told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "I heard Craig was going to be directing [the stage show], and I thought 'Oh no! He's never going to give me this one', [because] he was always so harsh on me on Strictly."

WATCH: Kevin Clifton reveals moment he confronted Craig Revel Horwood on Strictly

He added: "He was always the strict one with me, to the point where, I don't know if Craig remembers this, but there was one time after the show I went up to Craig and said 'What have I got to do to impress you? Because I feel like you always come down on me and my celebrity partners', and he said: 'Darling, you must dance better!'"

Luckily, Craig and Kevin both saw the funny side and are looking forward to working together on their next venture, which is due to go on tour from September next year, with Kevin taking on the lead role as Scott Hastings.

Craig and Kevin are joining forces for new stage show Strictly Ballroom

Craig, who is directing the show, even had some high praise for Kevin. "I'm obviously in love with Kevin Clifton, that's why he's doing the role and his Australian accent is immaculate, I could not believe it, I mean I felt like I was back home, darling, it's incredible.

"But people don't know him as an actor or as a singer in that way, we all know that he can dance brilliantly, but I don't think everyone is fully aware of how brilliant he is as an actor, and he's going to tell the story fantastically well."

Of his new role, Kevin explained: "I've always wanted to do this, it's been a sort of life goal of mine and I auditioned when it first came around to the West End and didn't get the part, and when I heard it was going on tour I thought 'I have to go for this with everything I've got.'"

