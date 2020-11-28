HRVY and Janette Manrara emotional as they makes Strictly history The popstar must be over the moon

HRVY is the first ever contestant to reach a score of 30 in the sixth week of Strictly Come Dancing.

The popstar performed a beautiful routine alongside professional partner Janette Manrara, and the pair were clearly elated as the scores were read out.

Moments earlier, HRVY was brought to tears after receiving a video call from his supportive family live on air, making this week's Strictly one to remember for the singer.

The 21-year-old has been making headlines throughout his time on the hit BBC show, not just because of his impressive dancing skills.

Romance rumours have swirled around him and his co-star Maisie Smith, who is partnered with Gorka Marquez.

Earlier in the month, HRVY appeared on Lorraine with his dance partner Janette Manrara to put the record straight. "Lorraine, I would tell you if anything was going on, trust me I would," he remarked, after being put on the spot.

"We are just friends. Because of the whole pandemic, no one can be within [two metres] of each other. But we are just friends, we are just dancing but she is a very lovely girl. Very talented, very beautiful, but for now we are just focusing on the old dancing."

The EastEnders star also recently dismissed the rumours, claiming that the pair are "just friends". She told The Sun: "Not right now. He is a beautiful-looking guy. But I have only seen him for a couple of hours a week so I am still enjoying getting to know him.

"I don't know what would happen in the future, but for now we are getting along really well as friends." Rumours about a possible romance between the pair started last month when the popstar jokingly told the actress to "stop flirting" with him on Instagram.

