The Undoing fans blown away realising Noah Jupe is son of Coronation Street star

Sky Atlantic drama The Undoing came to its dramatic conclusion this week as viewers were finally told who the mysterious killer was.

But it wasn't just the gripping thriller's plot that amazed fans – many were stunned to realise that star of the show, Noah Jupe, is the son of a Coronation Street actor!

Noah, who played the role of Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman's son, Henry, is the real-life son of Corrie actor Katy Cavanagh, best known for playing Julie Carp in the ITV soap opera from 2008 to 2015.

WATCH: The Undoing comes to its dramatic end

Plenty took to social media to share their excitement at discovering the fun fact. One person wrote: "My absolute favourite piece of obscure pop culture knowledge this week is that in real life the boy who plays Henry (Noah Jupe) is British and his mum is Julie from corrie... I screamed."

Another tweeted: "The coats & #TheUndoing are like the sweater and The Killing. That young actor whose mum was in Corrie is awfully good."

Noah Jupe played Henry in the drama

While a third commented: "Fact fans! Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant's son in #TheUndoing - played by Noah Jupe - is the real life son of #Corrie's Julie Carp (Katy Cavanagh). An acting dynasty." Noah has starred in plenty of other well-known titles including Amazon film Honey Boy, A Quiet Place and The Night Manager.

Nicole Kidman played the lead, Grace Fraser

The six-part HBO series came to an end and revealed Elena's killer as Jonathan Fraser, played by Hugh Grant. After his wife, Grace (played by Nicole Kidman), testified in court, seemingly at first to his defence, many more details unravelled about Jonathan's narcissistic personality disorder, as well as the death of his younger sister – proving his guilt as the assailant.

Jonathan took son Henry and made a run before it, sparking an epic police car chase and the murderer's temper grew more and more manic. Grace came to her son's aid via helicopter, before a dramatic standoff on a bridge in upstate New York. Jonathan was then eventually reprimanded by officers.

