Virgin River fans have taken to Twitter to discuss their theories after the season two finale's shocking cliffhanger. Warning, spoilers ahead for those who have yet to watch the last episode in the series!

The season concluded with Mel and Jack finally admitting their feelings for one another, only for Mel to discover that Jack has been shot and is barely conscious at his bar. In the final moments of season two, she can be seen calling an ambulance while trying to keep him conscious. But the big question is, who shot him?!

Fans have been quick to discuss their theories over who shot Jack, with one writing: "I was thinking Charmaine since she’s so mad at Jack," while another added: "I think it was Wes’s brother coming after Preacher."

Mel finds Jack in the bar

Another added: "I’m thinking Doc has cancer and Jack was shot by one of Calvin’s boys or (and that’s less likely) by Wes’s brother thinking maybe it was Preacher? Jesus I hate this show."

Needless to say, viewers were shocked by the surprise ending, with one writing: "Binge watched series two & now I’m thinking I have to read the books to try and find out what happens next after that cliffhanger," while another added: "I love this show so much. I just HATE how they always end the season with a cliffhanger, have mercy on our hearts y’all."

Is Jack going to be okay?

Have you checked out the second season yet? The synopsis reads: "Melinda Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) returns to Virgin River and Doc’s clinic, realising she must learn to come to terms with herself and her past before she can truly make this her home."

