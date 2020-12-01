Great British Christmas Menu is back on our screens for a brand new series – but this time, with a twist. Restaurateur Andi Oliver is stepping out of her judging role and into presenting duties for the Christmas special beginning on BBC on Tuesday evening.

The TV and radio star will oversee previous winners of the BBC competition as they prepare the ultimate festive feast for heroes of the pandemic.

But when Andi isn't stepping into the kitchen to share her expert knowledge, the former musician can be found at home in London with her partner. Meet her family below…

Andi Oliver's partner

According to Local Buyers Club, chef and singer Andi lives at home in Clapton with her partner Garfield Hacknett. Andi met Garfield over 20 years ago while working at a bar in Shoreditch. At the time, Garfield worked as a music manager and the two bonded over their love of food. Now, the couple run Andi's Wadadli Kitchen, a Caribbean restaurant in Stoke Newington.

Andi Oliver's siblings and children

Andi's late brother, Sean, along with famed singer Neneh Cherry were part of 80s punk band Rip Rig + Panic. After Andi's brother was in a car accident, Andi met Neneh and decided she was going to join the band. Sadly, in 1990, Andi's brother passed away aged 27 from sickle cell anaemia.

Andi's daughter Miquita and her partner, Garfield

She told Local Buyers Club: "I never really sang before that – I'd sing in the bath a bit – it didn't cross my mind to wonder if I could sing in tune or not! In those days there was a lot of freedom. Six weeks later I'd joined the band and we were on the road."

You may even recognise Andi's daughter – Miquita Oliver. The 36-year-old followed in her mum's footsteps by pursuing a career in film and music, and was perhaps best known for her work on MTV and 4Music. Miquita has also worked in radio for BBC Radio 1 and Radio 1Xtra.

Andi is a TV presenter and chef

Andi Oliver's career

After having success in her music career, Andi went into the food and television industry. As well as running her own restaurant, the broadcaster has fronted a number of popular TV shows for the BBC including Neneh and Andi Dish It Up alongside her former bandmate Neneh Cherry.

She's also appeared on Truth About Food, The Big Eat and, in 2016, as a judge on Great British Menu replacing Prue Leith.

