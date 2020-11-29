Nicole Kidman shares glimpse inside never-ending garden in Australia The Undoing star is staying at her Australian farmhouse with Keith Urban and their daughters

Nicole Kidman has been in Australia for the past few months while filming Nine Perfect Strangers.

The award-winning actress has an incredible farmhouse in New South Wales, where she has been staying while Down Under, and recently shared a glimpse inside her sprawling garden.

Taking to Instagram, Nicole posted a photo of herself standing outside while looking up at the sky, writing alongside it: "Happy Thanksgiving! Thinking of family and friends with love and gratitude."

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and daughters surprise Keith Urban at home

The Hollywood star also recently shared a glimpse inside their spacious grounds, posting a video of herself jumping on the trampoline, which overlooked acres of land.

Nicole Kidman outside in her garden

Nicole and Keith Urban's farmhouse boasts 111 acres of land, and it previously featured on Vogue's 73 Questions, where The Hours actress took viewers on a tour around the property and introduced them to the many animals they own – including alpacas.

The star revealed her favourite thing about staying there was the "simplicity, the air and the peace".

The Undoing actress has a stunning home in Australia

The house also boasts six bedrooms, along with a swimming pool, tennis court and herds of cattle.

Nicole and Keith both grew up in Australia and have been enjoying spending quality time with their families during their stay.

Nicole and Keith Urban are enjoying being in Australia

Nicole recently opened up about how being in Australia meant that she had extra help with childcare for her daughters Sunday and Faith, and revealed that her children were getting to spend quality time with their grandmother, aunt and cousins.

The celebrity couple never leave their children, and have been getting help from her sister Antonia and mum Janelle.

Nicole on the trampoline outside in her garden

"My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained to the New York Times.

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there. When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and bought along her kids.

Nicole with daughter Sunday

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together."

