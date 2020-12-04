Who is I'm A Celebrity star Shane Richie's wife? The actor has been married to Christine Goddard for 13 years

EastEnders star Shane Richie made it to the final four celebrities in this year's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! While we suspect he'll be thrilled with his success on the show, he'll no doubt be looking forward to reuniting with his beloved wife and their children.

MORE: I'm A Celebrity's AJ Pritchard talks tensions in camp between him and Shane Richie

Many viewers will know Shane's first wife, singer and Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan, but some may be less familiar with his second wife, Christine. Here's all you need to know about the actress below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly shares emotional video of husband Vernon Kay on I'm A Celebrity

Who is Shane Richie's wife Christine Goddard and how did they meet?

Like her husband, Christine is an actor. The 41-year-old has a number of credits to her name including TV movie The Last Dance, American Daylight and TV series Hustle.

The pair met in the world of showbiz through their work. In an interview with the Standard back in 2003, Christine revealed that she actually met her future husband a number of years before they became a couple.

"I first met him when he was in Jack and the Beanstalk in Wimbledon. I was in Cinderella in Croydon. A friend took me to meet him and there he was all in green tights and a little green suit."

MORE: Giovanna Fletcher's youngest son has adorable way of keeping her close

MORE: Tom Fletcher reveals surprise wedding vow renewal plans for wife Giovanna

MORE: Take a look back at Shane Richie's early career with epic throwback photo

Shane and Christine have three children together

What has Shane Richie said about his wife Christine Goddard?

While taking part in this year's I'm A Celeb, the EastEnders actor opened up about his relationship with Christine and even told a sweet story about the moment he knew he would marry her. He told the camp: "I remember the moment, I was doing Panto, I came off stage, my mate said to me, 'We're going across the road to the pub'."

He added: "Walked in, there was four or five people, she said, 'Come and say hello to some friends'. She went, 'Shane this is Christie, Christie this is Shane'. At the moment I went, 'I've just met my future wife.'"

Shane Richie revealed the sweet moment he met his wife

When did Shane Richie and Christine Goddard get married?

Years after their first encounter, on 21 July 2007, Shane and Christine tied the knot and have been the picture of marital bliss ever since.

Do Shane Richie and Christine Goddard have children?

Shane and Christine have three children together, Mackenzie Blue, Lolita Bell and Romani-Skye Angel Shelley. In 2017, Shane revealed that the couple have contemplated adopting: "We're talking about adopting. We may go down the foster route, which means we can get any age. Because my children are six, nine and 11 we might get a baby."

He added: "Although we could have more children I think it's because we can have children that we think 'why don't we?'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.