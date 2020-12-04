Tess Daly has shared her emotional reaction with fans as her husband Vernon Kay reached the final of I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! on Thursday night.

Taking to Instagram Stories with a video, she appeared to hold back tears as she said: "He's in the final, I can't believe it. My heart is just racing, I'm literally so excited and nervous, and just overwhelmed.

"Thank you so much to everybody who voted for Vernon. See you at the final! Yes!" she added.

Tess shared an emotional video on Instagram

The Strictly Come Dancing host has been loyally supporting Vernon throughout his stint on the ITV show, sharing plenty of funny clips and urging fans to vote.

She has also revealed that the couple's daughters Phoebe and Amber have been avidly watching their dad.

Tess with daughters Phoebe and Amber

Speaking on Lorraine, she said: "Well, they love it. Phoebe, our sixteen-year-old, watches it every night with me. Amber, who is 11, isn't allowed to stay up that late because obviously it is school nights a lot of the time.

"On a Friday night she is allowed to, so she did see it when he said 'hello'. I looked at their faces and they just lit up. They miss him, they haven't seen him for four and a half weeks now because they were isolating for two weeks before going in."

Tess has been supporting Vernon all the way

And speaking of how much she has been missing her husband, she added: "It feels like he has been away forever. I think about him every moment of every day and I watch him every night. He is doing brilliantly and it's lovely watching him but it's nerve-wracking, it really is. I worry about him being cold, about him not eating…"

Vernon joins Jordan North and Giovanna Fletcher in the I'm A Celebrity final, which will air on Friday night. Who will be this year's king or queen of the castle?