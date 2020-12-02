Giovanna Fletcher's youngest son has adorable way of keeping her close The I'm A Celebrity star is a doting mum-of-three

Giovanna Fletcher's son is keeping his mum close while she's in Wales, as a new photo on the star's Instagram page revealed.

In the snap, which was uploaded on Wednesday, young Max, two, could be seen on his side in bed, holding a photo of his mum dressed up in her I'm A Celebrity camp uniform.

It was captioned: "Napping with mummy [heart-eyes emoji]."

The star's famous friends loved it, with Frankie Bridge commenting: "Stop it [heart emoji]," and Charley Webb chiming in: "This is everything."

Amanda Holden also couldn't resist the sweet image, responding with a heart emoji of her own.

Giovanna's other fans also had their hearts melted by the picture, with one commenting: "Oh my cuteness!!! Maybe good if Gi doesn't see this... she'll instantly run out of the castle."

Another wrote: "Well, this is totally adorable." Giovanna has been in Wales for the last couple of weeks, filming the latest series of the reality show in Gwrych Castle.

She is not usually away from home for so long, as she and her husband, McFly singer Tom Fletcher, share three young sons.

Giovanna's family is missing her while she's away

As well as little Max, they are doting parents to four-year-old Buddy and Buzz, who is six. The couple married in 2012 after dating since they were teenagers.

During a chat with MailOnline this week, Tom confessed that he wants to mark their tenth wedding anniversary in style.

The confession comes shortly after Giovanna's campmate Vernon Kay revealed he surprised wife Tess Daly by organising a secret renewal ceremony in France, prompting campmate Giovanna to quip: "You watching, Tom?"

"Vernon has put me in it with renewing vows, I don't think I could compete with his story so I'll need to start planning now," Tom later told the publication.

"We've been married around eight years now, so maybe around the ten-year mark."

