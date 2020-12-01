Take a look back at Shane Richie's early career with epic throwback photo The actor is proving popular in this year's I'm A Celebrity

He's been keeping viewers and his fellow campmates entertained since the beginning, so it's no wonder that Shane Richie is proving a popular contestant on this year's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

As well as cracking jokes, Shane has occasionally name-dropped a few famous people, including Tom Cruise, who he's encountered throughout his thirty-year-plus career. Take a look back at his career below, complete with the ultimate throwback photo...

Shane Richie's early career

Shane begin his career working in stand-up comedy in the late eighties and early nineties, before moving into TV presenting. He fronted shows such as Run the Risk and Caught in the Act.

He also starred in his own show, The Shane Richie Experience, which ran from 1995 until 1996. The actor then moved into working on the stage and had success with roles in the musicals Grease and Boogie Nights. In 1997 he released his first album, The Album and in 2000 his second, titled Once Around the Sun.

Shane has had quite the career

Shane Richie's later career

In 2002, Shane begin his perhaps most notable role after joining the cast of EastEnders as Alfie Moon. The role made him a favourite on the soap and won him numerous awards including Most Popular Actor. His character was known for working behind the bar of the Queen Vic Pub and for his on-off love affair with Kat Slater, played by Jessie Wallace.

The actor has become a favourite on I'm A Celebrity

After leaving the soap in 2005 along with his co-star Jessie, he went on to star in spin-off show in 2017, Kat & Alfie: Redwater, where the two reprised their former soap roles.

The actor has also starred in other popular TV shows in recent shows such as We're Doomed! The Dad's Army Story, Benidorm and New Tricks. His film credits include Flushed Away, The Reverend and Prisoners of the Sun.

