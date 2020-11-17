Why did I'm a Celebrity star Shane Richie and Coleen Nolan split? The pair were married for nine years

Shane Richie is one of ten famous faces that recently landed in Wales for this year's twentieth series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and already the EastEnders actor's quick wit has proved popular with viewers at home.

While many will instantly recognise Shane as the loveable Alfie Moon from Albert Square, many might be less familiar with his personal life, including his previous marriage to singer and presenter Coleen Nolan. Here's all you need to know…

When did Shane Richie and Coleen Nolan marry?

The couple married in Orlando, Florida in 1990 and were together until their split nine years later. However, it seems the marriage wasn't all smooth sailing.

The husband and wife decided to call quits on their marriage after it transpired that Shane had been having affair behind her back.

Shane and Coleen were married for nine years

The actor has been candid about the breakdown of their marriage in recent years, telling the Daily Mail in 2017: "By 1996 my ego had taken over. I was getting a police escort to nightclubs. I'd be thinking, I'm 30, I've got bad skin but all these girls are screaming for me outside."

He added: "I was lying to myself about the drinking and the women, thinking I was pulling the wool over the public's eyes. I'd be on TV advocating monogamy while I was having an affair."

Did Shane Richie and Coleen Nolan have children?

While Shane and Coleen were married, the two welcomed two sons, Shane Jnr, now 31, and Jake, now 28. It seems that after 20-plus years since divorcing, the parents have managed to keep on good terms.

Coleen even showed her support for her ex-husband on Instagram recently when Shane entered the Welsh castle for I'm a Celebrity.

Coleen and Shane share sons Jake and Shane Jnr

"Loving @imacelebrity so much already… especially with @beverleycallard @vicderbyshire and of course @theshanerichie who's bloody hilarious already!," she wrote.

Did Shane Richie re-marry?

Shane went on to re-marry actress Christie Goddard. Christie has appeared in The Last Dance, Hustle and American Daylight. The pair married in 2007 and have three children together, Mackenzie Blue, Lolita Bell and Romani-Skye Angel Shelley.

