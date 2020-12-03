I'm A Celebrity's AJ Pritchard talks tensions in camp between him and Shane Richie The former Strictly pro was voted out along with Sir Mo Farah

AJ Pritchard has candidly opened up about tense moments between him and EastEnders star Shane Richie while living in the I'm A Celebrity camp.

MORE: Take a look back at Shane Richie's early career with epic throwback photo

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, who was voted out of the show alongside Sir Mo Farah during Wednesday's episode, spoke to Ant and Dec during his exit interview about the disagreements he and Shane had over cleaning.

While discussing washing-up-gate, AJ began: "If you're going to do a job, do it properly. Hygiene, yeah? Come on!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dec left disappointed by I'm A Celebrity Bushtucker trial

He continued: "I prefer to be doing something, keep myself busy because as soon as you let the dam go, the emotions flood back in and you kinda realise that home is still there."

Dec then couldn't help but quiz the dancer further, asking: "Was it frustrating at times when some people weren't pulling their weight?" To which AJ replied: "Maybe, I'm not going to lie. If you're going to do a job, do it properly it's much easier for everybody else."

MORE: Giovanna Fletcher's youngest son has adorable way of keeping her close

MORE: Declan Donnelly makes relatable confession about parenting daughter Isla with wife Ali Astall

MORE: Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's top parenting secret revealed

AJ and Shane had the occasional tense moment

Viewers saw the awkward moment between the two celebrities last week when Shane was in charge of washing up, which AJ felt Shane wasn't doing properly. After the dancer called him out, Shane jokingly throw his plate on the floor in frustration, leading AJ to raise his eyebrows.

Despite the occasional tension, AJ did admit that, in general, the camp got on like a house on fire. "I think the thing is resolving problems rather than letting them fester," he told the hosts. "Shane was really ill sometimes and we would go through different journeys each day, we'd have highs, lows and I think everybody helped everybody. There's no negativity."

AJ and Mo waved goodbye to their fellow campmates, leaving just four celebrities remaining at the castle ahead of this weekend's final. Fighting for the title of King or Queen of the jungle is: Vernon Kay, Giovanna Fletcher, Shane Richie and Jordan North.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.