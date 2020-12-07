Strictly's Amy Dowden breaks silence following JJ Chalmers' controversial exit The pair became the sixth couple to leave the BBC show

Sunday night saw Amy Dowden and JJ Chalmers's Strictly journey come to an end as they became the sixth couple to leave the show. The judges' decision to send the pair home proved a controversial one, with many viewers taking to Twitter to express their disappointment. And now Amy has broken her silence.

The pro dancer, 30, shared a snapshot taken during the couple's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang themed Charleston, which she captioned: "My lovely partner! I've honestly had the best time! Every single day leaving with a smile on my face but most importantly so proud of you and honoured to have been your partner to share this beautiful journey with!

WATCH: JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden voted off Strictly Come Dancing

"You have taught me so much which I will remember forever! What you produced on that dance floor should have been impossible, you pushed boundaries and challenged yourself which inspired me and the nation and no one can take that away from you!

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I know you and your beautiful family will always be in my life and this is just the start of a lovely friendship! Thank you JJ!!! Biggest thanks to everyone who supported and voted for us, means everything xxx."

The pair became the sixth couple to leave the 2020 series

JJ, 32, also shared a heartfelt message with fans on social media. "Honestly I'm physically, mentally and emotionally battered! But it's been the most incredible adventure, which has lasted far longer than I ever hoped and I've loved every second.

"Thank you everyone who has backed and believe in us, I hope you have enjoyed the ride. It has been an honour.

"@amy_dowden I honestly can't find the words. You are more than a friend, you are my hero. I have learned far more than how to dance from you. Witnessing your talent, mindset and compassion up close, has been a privilege."

