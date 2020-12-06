Strictly star JJ Chalmers' fans express outrage after judges save Jamie Laing The Strictly Come Dancing star was supported by Prince Harry

JJ Chalmers became the sixth celebrity to depart the Strictly dance floor on Sunday evening.

The TV presenter, who has been supported by Prince Harry, and his professional partner Amy Dowden were at the bottom of the leader board after their Chitty Chitty Bang Bang themed Charleston on Saturday's episode.

After competing in the dance-off against Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, who performed their Jive to Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, the judges opted to send JJ and Amy home.

Many viewers were unhappy with the decision, which split the judging panel.

They took to Twitter to express their disappointment, with one posting: "Can’t believe Jamie was in the dance-off loads and JJ got sent home."

Others expressed their disapproval in even stronger terms, with their comments including: "WRONG DECISION," "You were robbed, what a disgrace," and: "Totally wrong decision in my opinion. No offence to Jamie but there was far too much dancing apart and not enough jive."

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Jamie and Karen. He said: "Well I think both couples danced to the best of their abilities and both couples upped their game considerably.

But for me the best couple on the night that I would like to go through to semi-finals - Jamie and Karen."

The judges decided to save Jamie and Karen

Motsi Mabuse disagreed, however, and chose to save JJ and Amy.

She said: "I actually think we saw two different dancing styles which both have their own qualities; both energetic, both so great at this dance-off - very difficult decision.

I saw a little hiccup with one dance, so I'm saving JJ and Amy."

That left the deciding vote to head judge Shirley Ballas, who opted for Jamie and Karen.

Shirley said: "Both couples lifted their game, I adored both performances very very much, and both couples made small mistakes, both couples.

JJ and Amy have become good friends

"But on a more powerful and through difficulty of choreography and through sheer determination, I'm going to save Jamie."

When asked by host Tess Daly about his time on the show JJ said: "I’m unbelievably proud. I never thought I would make it this far, I've gotten half decent maybe at something which I had no clue about to begin with and I've enjoyed every second of it, it has just been an absolute blast.

When asked if she had any words for JJ, Amy said: "Aw JJ it has been an absolute honour to be your partner and most importantly friend, throughout your Strictly experience.

Amy went on: "I honestly believe from working with JJ over the last few months I've become a better person and I've learned so much."

