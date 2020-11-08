Exclusive: Strictly star JJ Chalmers reveals Prince Harry is 'immensely proud' of him taking part The former Marine is paired with pro dancer Amy Dowden

He is entertaining the nation by showing off his moves with dance partner Amy Dowden on Strictly Come Dancing. Now, former Marine JJ Chalmers tells HELLO! he honed his skills at the wedding of his friend the Duke of Sussex.

"I remember dancing at Harry and Meghan's wedding. It was a bit of a reunion as there were a lot of mine and Harry's mutual friends there," says JJ, who first met Prince Harry when he was asked to be spokesperson for the inaugural Invictus Games.

"I've been at Invictus opening and closing ceremonies with Harry when music is playing, but I can't remember if he was cutting any shapes," adds JJ, as he and Amy join us for an exclusive photoshoot to mark Remembrance Sunday.

"There's one thing I can say with confidence - I'm a better dancer than Harry now," he says, laughing.

JJ has certainly impressed viewers and judges with his moves on the Strictly dancefloor, leading fans to dub him this year's dark horse. And, he tells us, the Duke is backing him all the way: "I've heard from Harry and he is immensely proud that I've taken the true heart of Invictus to the biggest audience possible on Strictly."

"JJ is what Strictly is all about," adds Amy. "He gives it his all."

Prince Harry approves of JJ Chalmers' stint on Strictly

They are training all hours but the twinkle-toed pair are more than happy to cut into rehearsal time to pose for hello! at the Bentley Priory Museum in Harrow, which played a pivotal role in winning the Battle of Britain in 1940 as Fighter Command HQ.

"Being at a military-related place at this time of year makes you stop and remember," says 33-year-old JJ. "The people that once navigated these corridors were true heroes."

JJ - who is dad to Hayley, four, and one-year-old James with wife Kornelia - adds: "It's important for us to stop, remember and be grateful. Everyone has their own way of saying thank you."

