Strictly's Amy Dowden's dream wedding to Ben Jones - all the latest details

As Amy Dowden and dance partner JJ Chalmers fight for the 2020 Strictly glitterball, her real-life partner Ben Jones have faced devastating wedding changes. The couple got engaged in 2018 and were planning on a beautiful Welsh wedding day in 2020, however coronavirus has scuppered their plans. With her Strictly co-stars as bridesmaids, and her wedding venue all set, Amy now faces re-arranging her dream day…

REVEALED: Anton Du Beke opens up about his secret wedding

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Dowden opens up about her wedding plans

Who is Ben Jones?

Just like the Strictly star, Ben is also a professional dancer. The couple were once the British National Dance Champions, with Amy also being one of the highest-ranking Ballroom and Latin American professional dancers in the UK. Together they run the Art in Motion dance school in Dudley.

The couple got engaged in 2018

When did the couple get engaged?

Amy announced her engagement to Ben in 2018 after he popped the question during a party on New Year's Eve.

READ: See the Strictly pros' romantic wedding and engagement photos

When is Amy's hen do?

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, Strictly professional dancer Amy Dowden has revealed that her hen do was cancelled due to coronavirus. "I didn't have a clue what the plan was – it was going to be a big surprise," reported Amy. In April, she was due to have a top-secret weekend extravaganza with family and close friends – including fellow Strictly stars and bridesmaids Oti Mabuse and Dianne Buswell.

Amy Dowden postponed her dream hen do

In April, Amy posted about her cancelled hen do plans with a loved-up snap of her and Ben. She wrote: "We certainly are not doing what was originally planned this weekend (originally apart with pre wedding celebrations) but I’m going to do my best to give you a fun birthday weekend at home @benjones142."

When are they getting married?

The dancing couple were due to get married in July 2020 and during Amy's exclusive HELLO! interview it was touch and go whether their summer nuptials would go ahead and Amy admitted: "I don't want to put family members at risk." When rescheduled, the wedding will take place in a beautiful country house in Amy's native Wales.

In July 2019, Amy revealed that the one-year countdown to her big day with fiancé Ben was officially on. "A year until we say 'I do'. #excitingtimes #cantwait #somuchtodo #haventevensentsavethedates," she said on Instagram, alongside a snap of the couple. "The official countdown to the big day has begun! One year today," she later told her followers in her Instagram Stories.

MORE: I'm A Celebrity's Vernon Kay in hot water over vow renewal story

Fellow Strictly stars Dianne Buswell and Oti Mabuse are set to be bridesmaids. "On a serious note so honoured that you have asked me to be your bridesmaid for your special day," wrote Diane. "I can't wait!! You’re going to be the most perfect bride." Oti also said: "I said YES!!!! Well... to being a bridesmaid that is. Thank you so much babes and for allowing me to share this moment with you @amy_dowden. Let's make this the happiest day of your life and yes, I will enjoy these goodies on your behalf!!! Love you x. #sisterhood #strictlysisters."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.