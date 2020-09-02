Danny John-Jules discusses 'difference of opinion' on Strictly The Strictly Come Dancing star faced rumours of a rift with Amy Dowden

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Danny John-Jules has spoken out for the first time about his time on the BBC show, addressing the rumours that he and his dance partner Amy Dowden didn't get along.

Speaking in an online interview with EM-Con Events, the Death in Paradise star opened up about his experience.

The actor, who appeared on the 2018 series, was rumoured to have argued with members of the production team and even to have fallen out with 2019 finalist Amy.

In the new conversation, Danny insisted that there had never been any real arguments behind the scenes, just a "difference of opinion", which he says was the result of Amy being injured.

The Red Dwarf star said: "There was no fight. There was one difference of opinion in six weeks. One difference of opinion. I'll tell you exactly how that difference of opinion came, it was very simple.

"For two weeks I didn’t have my partner because she had an injured leg. No one knows because they don’t put that, the one thing they keep away from the public is injuries... The dance I had to rehearse with the choreographer’s assistant.

Danny danced alongside Amy Dowden in 2018

"For two weeks I wasn't even dancing with my partner until the night. No one said that though did they?... The week that I made the mistake that everyone came down like a ton of bricks, the judges knew that I hadn’t danced with my partner that week."

Danny and Amy made it seven weeks into the sixteenth series, but the 59-year-old said he wasn't fazed by having to perform live on television every week.

The actor, who has starred in many West End musicals, said: "The numbers on Strictly are a minute and a half. The finale in Cats is ten minutes long and that’s before you get to the solo in the second act. So a minute and a half? Come on, man!"

The down-to-earth star also dismissed the concept of a Strictly "curse" that ruins celebrities' existing relationships. Danny added: "Everybody asked about this so-called curse.

What a load of old cobblers… It’s ridiculous."

