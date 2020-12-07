Lily James to return for first major appearance since kissing photos She'll be attending a charity Christmas concert...

Lily James is to make her first major public appearance since she hit headlines with Dominic West at a charity Christmas concert next week.

MORE: Lily James pulls out of Graham Norton Show appearance

The 31-year-old actress will be attending The Stars Come Out To Sing For Christmas, a carol service hosted by music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins on Tuesday 15 December.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lily James makes first TV appearance after Dominic West controversy

The event will see a whole host of stars taking part in a night of live-streamed Christmas songs, carols and festive greetings, including Sir Rod Stewart, Robbie Williams, Bill Nighy, Florence Welch, and The Script’s Danny O’Donoghue, with Lily herself set to deliver a special Christmas reading.

Back in October, the Mamma Mia star made headlines when pictures emerged of her kissing her Pursuit of Love co-star in Rome.

MORE: Lily James' daring floral dress for date with Dominic West revealed

MORE: Lily James and married co-star Dominic West caught kissing on holiday in Rome

The actress notably pulled out of a series of scheduled TV interviews in the days following the photographs, cancelling planned appearances on The Graham Norton Show and The Today Show as well as an event for Hollywood Foreign Press Association where she had been due to promote her latest film Rebecca.

Dominic and Lily were pictured together in Rome earlier this year

Dominic put on a united front with his wife of ten years, Catherine FitzGerald, telling the press: "I just want to say our marriage is strong and we are very much still together."

Dominic and Catherine share four children, and originally dated at university before rekindling their romance after Dominic split with girlfriend Polly Astor, with whom he shares a daughter. The couple wed in June 2010, in Catherine’s native Ireland.

Meanwhile, Lily was in an on-off relationship with The Crown actor, Matt Smith before officially splitting this year.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.