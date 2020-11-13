Dominic West's wife Catherine FitzGerald breaks silence on marriage The 49-year-old has spoken out

Dominic West's wife Catherine FitzGerald has said that their marriage is "fine", speaking out for the first time since the release of intimate photographs of her other half and actress Lily James.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Catherine – who is a landscape gardener - said: "We're fine, thank you very much, yes we are."

She also told the paper that she and Dominic are not in need of "advice from anyone".

"Things are OK between us. We don't need any advice from anyone, thank you," Catherine added.

Last week, Catherine was reminiscing about summer days when she shared a picture of herself for the first time since fleeing to Ireland following the release of the now-notorious photos.

Catherine last week

In the throwback snap, which was shared on Glin Castle's official Instagram account, the mother-of-four can be seen smiling whilst picking hydrangeas.

"September scenes: Picking hydrangeas," the caption read.

Her friends and fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Beautiful Lady and beautiful flowers..." A second added: "There's no place like home."

Catherine was spending time in her ancestral home, which she and Dominic West bought back in 2019 in order to retain family ownership and where they tied the knot in back in 2010.

The pair have put on a united front

The 14th-century castle has 15 rooms and is surrounded by 400 acres of private woodland, making it a beautiful place for a countryside escape.

Speaking shortly after the photos emerged, Dominic told the press: "I just want to say our marriage is strong and we are very much still together."

Following the public statement, the couple then handed out a piece of paper which bore the same words and contained both of their signatures.

Dominic refused to answer any questions regarding his trip to Rome with Lily.

