Lily James finally makes first TV appearance following those Dominic West photos The actress is starring in new Netflix movie Rebecca

Lily James has finally taken part in her first television appearance following the news surrounding her and Dominic West.

After pulling out of a series of interviews this week during the promotional trail for new Netflix film Rebecca, the actress spoke with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Wednesday evening.

Earlier this month, the 31-year-old was the talk of the town when pictures emerged of her kissing her Pursuit of Love co-star, Dominic, in Rome.

Speaking of her quarantine project teaching a Broadway class over Zoom, Lily remarked: "It's great because, you know, when these performers can't perform because of lockdown they're getting to share their skills.

"People at home can be creative and learn and try and have some fun. I was teaching audition technique which is insane because I am terrible at auditions."

Talk swiftly turned to Mamma Mia!, with Lily recalling: "I auditioned for Mamma Mia! during Glastonbury weekend. I knew I had to sing in this audition, I was desperate for this part. It was due to be scheduled at the end of Glastonbury. I knew for sure that after screaming in a field for five days there was no way I would be able to sing, so I did it on the way in the car.

Lily is yet to comment on those Dominic West pictures

"I had the car parked and filled to the brim with wellies. I went to Glasto. My phone ran out of battery. It wasn't until on the way home, I plugged my phone in and my agent called me. I was like, 'Hello!' She said, 'You got the job!' I said, 'Please say it doesn't start soon.'"

Asked whether there is a third film in the pipeline, Lily replied: "I would do four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten," she replied. "I'm down. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm theirs."

Jimmy, 46, deliberately did not mention Lily's recent pictures with Dominic during the chat.

It comes shortly after Dominic put on a reunited front with his wife Catherine, and told press: "I just want to say our marriage is strong and we are very much still together." The couple also handed out a piece of paper that bore the same words and contained both of their signatures.

