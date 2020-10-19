Lily James pulls out of Graham Norton Show appearance Lily James' new film Rebecca is out on Friday

Lily James has pulled out of a planned appearance on The Graham Norton Show just a short while after pictures emerged of her kissing her Pursuit of Love co-star, Dominic West, in Rome. The actress has yet to speak out about the photos.

Instead, the episode will instead see Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, Mawaan Rizwan, Stephen Mangan, Bruce Springsteen, Matthew McConaughey and Sam Smith join Graham Norton, either via video call or in person, on the sofa.

The news comes shortly after Lily also pulled out of an appearance on the Today Show. However, the Downton Abbey star featured on co-star Armie Hammer's Instagram Stories last Tuesday as they promoted their new Netflix film, Rebecca.

"Press tours are so glamorous in 2020," the actor wrote across the picture which showed his set up, including a ring light and his PC standing on top of several boxes to get it to the adequate height. On his screen, Lily could be seen looking stunning in a blue dress with a large white collar.

Meanwhile, Dominic has put on a reunited front with his wife, Catherine Fitzgerald, following the photographs, and told press: "I just want to say our marriage is strong and we are very much still together."

Following their public statement, the couple then handed out a piece of paper which bore the same words and contained both of their signatures.

Dominic and Catherine share four children, and originally dated at university before rekindled their romance after Dominic broke up with his girlfriend Polly Astor, with whom he shares a daughter. In June 2010, the actor married Catherine in her native Ireland.

