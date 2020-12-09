The Repair Shop: Will Kirk delivers warning to fans after making major mistake Of course, the restoration expert sorted it all out again!

Will Kirk has warned fans not to make the same mistake that he did regarding some furniture that he had put in storage - but of course, as a restoration expert, he managed to sort it all out in the end!

The The Repair Shop presenter shared a series of snaps of several pieces of furniture that were badly scratched, writing: "Always securely wrap your furniture when putting them into storage," accompanied by a sad emoji.

He added photos of the same furniture looking polished and in mint condition, adding: "I suppose these needed a clean and polish anyway. There is a quick and easy way to remove scratch marks on furniture and wooden flooring."

Will shared a photo of a damaged table

We're certain we will be seeing more of his expertise on The Repair Shop soon, particularly since the Christmas special be will be released before long! The TV personality recently shared a snap of the cast for the festive show, writing: "Not long now until the most wonderful time of the year, The Repair Shop Christmas episode dates coming soon."

The cast clearly get along like a house of fire, which Jay Blades confirmed while chatting to HELLO! in October. He said: "It's a family behind the scenes. [The experts] and the people who film the show, they are part of the family as well, so we're one big happy family and that's what oozes through the camera.

Fortunately he managed to restore the table for its former glory

"We film six days a week, we film from eight o'clock in the morning until probably about six o'clock at night, we have breakfast together, we have dinner together and then we film together.

"If you spend that amount of time with anybody, you're going to get to know them, you're going to really enjoy their company because you find out so much about each other during that time."

