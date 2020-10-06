The Repair Shop not only boasts well-known viewers such as Stephen Fry, Lorraine Kelly and Kathy Burke no less, but the BBC show has a sizeable and loyal following from fans at home. So it's no wonder that when a recent group photo was posted on social media recently, with one team member noticeably absent, many were left confused on their whereabouts!

To celebrate the launch of the new series, show favourite Will Kirk posted a sweet photo of the team on his Instagram including Suzie Fletcher, Jay Blades and others.

Fans were left wondering where Steve was from the group photo

He wrote in the caption: "Catch me on ITV's @lorraine tomorrow morning when I will be chatting all things @therepairshop.tv with the lovely @lorrainekellysmith.

"With a sneak peek at what's coming up, as well as who inspired me growing up, who I want to inspire and why apprenticeships are so important… and all about our little community under the thatched roof who have over 500 years' of expertise collectively!"

Steve joined the show in 2016

But while many of Will's followers were thrilled about his appearance on the morning show, many others were wondering where Steven Fletcher was from the group photo. One person wrote: "Is Steve behind the camera?"

A few more simply commented asking: "Where's Steve?" and "Where's Mr Fletcher?" Meanwhile, another fan said: "Hallo you lovely lot. Love to you all. By the way, where is my lovely Steve?!"

Will Kirk posted the group photo to his Instagram

Luckily, Steve hasn't gone far, as the presenter and antiques expert has made a number of appearances in the latest series. Steven works in the repair shop as a horologist – meaning he specialises in the repairing and function of clocks. He's been a part of the BBC workshop's family since 2016 after he was asked to join the show by the production team.

The presenter is clearly proud of his work on the show, and notes his favourite item to date. "I find most of the clocks reasonably straight forward but one that sticks out is the Beliard clock which became a bit of a nightmare," he told the BBC.

"It had had a bash and then we couldn’t get a correct type of mainspring so it took much longer than expected but once completed, it turned out really well and was a cracking clock."

