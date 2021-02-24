The Repair Shop star Jay Blades to front brand new TV show The TV star also hosts Jay and Dom's Home Fix

Jay Blades, the face of BBC's The Repair Shop and Jay and Dom's Home Fix, is set to front a brand new TV show.

The restoration expert will appear on a spin-off of the popular BBC programme that sees Jay create and build an array of furniture for "deserving people".

The programme, titled Jay's Workshop, will air on BBC Two later this year and will no doubt be just as warmly received as The Repair Shop.

WATCH: Jay Blades talks delay of The Repair Shop new series

Speaking about his new TV stint on Instagram: "So many people have given back to their communities. Now it's time for my community workshop to give back to them."

Patrick Holland, Controller at BBC Two, also said: "Jay is a special talent and I'm delighted that he'll be opening the doors of his new workshop on BBC Two. It promises to be filled with great craft skills, beautiful objects and amazing community stories."

Meanwhile, Jay can be found on BBC One each Wednesday for regular episodes of The Repair Shop and Jay and Dom's Home Fix, along with fellow restoration expert and presenter Dominic Chinea.

But despite his popular status as presenter, Jay previously did admit that he wasn't aware he was the host of the show for quite a long time.

Jay Blades new show is set to air later this year

Chatting about producing daytime TV at a BAFTA event, he revealed that his role was created over time, explaining: "I think all of us had a role in creating my role, the experts and also the production team behind.

"The one thing I know now, after being on The Repair Shop for a number of years, I didn't know TV was made like this and it isn't often made in this particular way."

He continued: "The production team just allowed us to find our own groove, it's almost as if you poured some liquid on to a surface and it goes into where it needs to go.

"They gave me no direction whatsoever. I didn't even know in series one, that I was going to become the presenter, they anticipated it but they didn't tell me it."

