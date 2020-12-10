Charles Hanson, star of Antiques Road Trip and Bargain Hunt, announced the devastating news that his local church was engulfed in a fire. Taking to twitter last week, the presenter and auctioneers expert told his followers he was "gutted" at the event.

Along with a picture showing the tragic fire, Charles wrote: "My church in Mackworth Derbyshire tonight. I married here, loved ones are buried here and a church so rich in history, over 800 years brought joy to many."

He continued: "It witnessed so much, survived so much until this. I hope not a cruel act of arson. Pray for Mackworth Church tonight. Gutted."

The TV regular then posted an update on the church a few days later, showing the sad impact of the fire inside the building. "Note, altar rail still standing on right. I want to rally everyone to help restore, be part of the nation's resolve to rescue a church, to be helped to stand again, to remind us we will not let no one with evil intent wipe out 800 years of history."

The presenter shared the news on Twitter

Plenty of Charles' fans took to the replies underneath the post expressing their sadness at the news. One person tweeted: "I am sorry to see this - so much history and personal attachment lost. I am more sorry to see some of the hate-fuelled comments though using this as an opportunity to spread their vile views."

Another fan of Charles' wrote: "So sad, it's my church too, I was married there." Meanwhile, a third said: "One doesn't have to be religious to admire and appreciate our churches. Beautiful, historic buildings and very much part of the community. This is so very sad."

Charles originally worked as a chartered surveyor before turning his hand to auctioning and TV presenting. The 42-year-old has worked for antique houses across the country including in Cheshire, Staffordshire, before founding his own, Hansons Auctioneers and Valuers, in Derbyshire.

He has worked on popular programmes such as the original format of Antiques Road Trip, For What's it Worth, and has made regular appearances on Flog It!. He's perhaps best-known, however, for his work on Bargain Hunt, on which he has appeared since 2002.

