Antiques Road Trip star Philip Serrell reveals surprising career before being auction expert The Antiques Road Trip star chatted about his first career

Antiques Road Trip expert Philip Serrell is amazing at finding treasures on the popular show - but did you know he started out with a very different career?

MORE: Antiques Road Trip star Philip Serrell talks daughter Clementine's battle with anorexia

The 66-year-old previously revealed that he was a geography and PE teacher before leaving the career to begin a 30-year journey as an auctioneer, which he began by working in livestock trade.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Need some to-watch recommendations? See what films are out in November

His website reads: "After a few years Philip was able to set up business on his own, establishing 'Philip Serrell Auctioneers and Valuers' in 1995.

"Since then, the business has gone from strength to strength and now specialises in the sale and valuation of Royal Worcester Porcelain, as well as other items of Fine Art and Antiques, with clients worldwide."

Philip is a presenter on Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip

Speaking about what he would do if he wasn't an auctioneer, he told the BBC: "Well I qualified as a PE teacher but I think those days might be long gone. Probably something to do with the countryside."

Speaking about how he began his career in television, he explained: "I was approached by the series producer of the day and recorded the first Bargain Hunt filmed at Malvern in 1999 which was broadcast the following year. I only ever thought I'd do one programme!"

MORE: Antiques Road Trip star Philip Serrell shares rare snap of daughter

MORE: Antiques Road Trip: who is Natasha Raskin Sharp?

The TV personality is a much-loved member of the Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip team, even though he admitted that he has made a couple of major losses over the years!

The star used to be a PE and geography teacher

Speaking about his biggest loss on Bargain Hunt, he said: "I do recall a wooden turkey that really was a turkey when it lost about £150." Oops!

However, he also made £800 profit with a gorgeous vase, saying: "I found a Royal Worcester vase that made nearly £800 - still not made up for some of the losses!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.