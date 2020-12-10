Holly Willoughby thrills fans with exciting news about This Morning The famous presenter shared the news on Instagram

Holly Willoughby has revealed that things are going to look a little different on Friday's instalment of This Morning – because there's going to be a panto performance!

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the famous presenter shared a photo of a pantomime poster starring herself and co-host Phillip Schofield, writing: "@thismorning making panto dreams come true! Tomorrow morning at 10am on This Morning."

Holly's fans were absolutely thrilled by the news, with many rushing to the comment section of the mother-of-three's post to share their excitement.

"Super excited," gushed one, with another adding: "Fabulous."

A third Instagram user noted: "I can't wait!" We second that!

It's been a rocky few weeks for the popular ITV daytime show, with big changes recently made to the programme's line-up.

In November, it was reported that veteran hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes would be replaced by Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond, with the news being confirmed by ITV this month.

Ruth and Eamonn's This Morning hours will be cut back

Ruth and Eamonn normally present the Friday slot each week and step in for Holly and Phil during school holidays.

But Ruth and Eamonn will now be replaced by Alison and Dermot, who will host Fridays from 8 January 2021. Holly and Phil will continue with their regular Monday to Thursday presenting duties.

The famous couple have since released identical statements on the matter, writing on social media: "It's a changing of the guard on Fridays from January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you've made us over the years.

"Have a Ball you two! It's not Goodbye from us, it's simply Au Revoir until the next half term."

