Meet Antiques Road Trip star Izzie Balmer Here's all you need to know about the presenter and auctioneer

Antiques Road Trip was first aired ten years ago and it seems the programme's popularity has only grown over the last decade.

As well as providing light-hearted entertainment in the form of hunting for classic items, the show has made household names out of its regular presenters. One face on the show who is relatively new to the game, however, is Izzie Balmer.

The auctioneer has had quite the journey to landing her stint on the BBC show. Find out all you need to know about Izzie below...

Izzie Balmer: bio

Izzie Balmer, 31, is an antiques valuer and auctioneer from Derbyshire who is now a recognisable face on BBC's Antiques Road Trip and has also made appearances on Bargain Hunt. As well as her TV work, Izzie predominantly works as a head valuer at the Wessex Auction rooms in Wiltshire.

Izzie taking part in Celebrity Antiques Road Trip

Izzie Balmer: career

Chatting to Stylist earlier this year, Izzie revealed how she entered the world of antiques: "After I finished my degree I had no money, no job and nowhere to live. So I did some work experience at the local auction house [and went from there]."

The valuer has been hugely successful in her career and even opened up about the most expensive item she's ever sold: "An oil painting by a Derbyshire painter called George Turner. These would usually fetch between £3,000 to £7,000, but this one sold for £22,000," she told the publication.

Despite the upsides, Izzie did admit there were some downsides to the industry, particularly as its "male dominated." She told Stylist: "I do sometimes get older men presuming that I don't know anything. It's just a matter of overcoming their pre-conceived ideas, winning them round and gaining their confidence."

Izzie joined the show in 2019

Izzie Balmer: Antiques Road Trip

Izzie became a part of the BBC show in 2019 during its ninth series, joining the likes of Charles Hanson, Philip Surrell and James Braxton. She has also made appearances on the celebrity version of the daytime programme. Prior to the show, she was a part of another antiques programme on BBC Street Auction.

