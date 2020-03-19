It was recently revealed that filming for TV drama The Handmaid's Tale had been halted over the coronavirus pandemic, and now one of show's stars has spoken out on the news. O-T Fagbenle, who plays Luke Bankole in the show, was appearing on Thursday's This Morning discussing the change in schedule with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield when he explained that filming for season four had only just begun.

Loading the player...

WATCH: O-T Fagbenle speaks out on cancellation of The Handmaid's Tale

"We had just kind of cracked it open," the actor explained, adding: "I mean, pre-production starts quite a long time before, [but] I was particularly excited about this season because Elizabeth Moss, the star of the show, was going to do some directing on it and we had just started doing our first scenes with her, and she was extraordinary." O-T, 39, continued: "But they're looking after the safety of the cast and crew."

MORE: Outlander star reveals major plot line she didn't want

O-T plays Luke Benkole in the drama

The actor, who is also known for his work in TV show The Five and is due to appear in upcoming marvel film Black Widow, also gave some interesting insight into the fourth series which fans can look forward to when it eventually returns. "It's weird because you're always like 'come on Elizabeth, go on [get] Gilead' and it can just be the same thing over and over again and I wasn't sure what you do from season to season to season," he explained, adding: "And [so the writers] came up with some ideas for this season, where I was like 'you going to do this?! Ok, are you sure? Alright cool!'"

READ: 11 of the best comedy TV shows that will lift your spirits

The hugely popular Hulu original TV drama, which is based on the Margaret Atwood novel, is mostly filmed overseas in Canada, which has since been put into lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak. It is one of the latest in a string of TV shows and films that have had to put production and filming on hold over the global pandemic.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.