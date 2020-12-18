Christina Trevanion posts heartfelt message to Antiques Road Trip 'family' The presenter admitted she didn't think the show 'would happen'

Christina Trevanion has paid tribute to her Antiques Road Trip "family" after she recently finished filming her most recent episodes alongside new star of the show Serhat Ahmet.

The presenter took to Twitter to share an image of her co-star to praise him and the whole team for successfully filming recent episodes, despite coronavirus restrictions.

MORE: Antiques Road Trip's Izzie Balmer talks downside of career

Christina captioned the post: "This guy... Never stops smiling! What a joy to have spent so much time with the porcelain marvel that is @SerhatAntiques in this topsy-turvy year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Antiques Road Trip's biggest ever sale

"Honoured and humbled to have been your 1st @AntiqueRoadTrip companion... here's to next time."

The 39-year-old then added in a follow-up tweet: "And a MASSIVE well done to all the 2020 @AntiqueRoadTrip family @STV @STVPress who moved mountains, made sacrifices, worked around the clock and still did it all with a smile. At times we weren't sure it would happen... but YOU DID IT!! When do we start filming again?"

MORE: Antiques Road Trip's Christina Trevanion leaves fans in hysterics with divorce comment

MORE: Meet Antiques Road Trip's Christina Trevanion's family from husband to parents

MORE: Meet Antiques Road Trip star Izzie Balmer

This guy..... ♥️

Never stops smiling! What a joy to have spent so much time with the porcelain marvel that is @SerhatAntiques in this topsy turvy year. Honoured and humbled to have been your 1st @AntiqueRoadTrip companion... here’s to next time 🥂 pic.twitter.com/PzYottruNO — Christina Trevanion (@CTrevanion) December 11, 2020

Christina recently wrapped filming alongside co-star Serhat Ahmet

The BBC star's sweet message received plenty of comments from fans of the show. One person replied to the tweet, writing: "The show's practically a social service and top entertainment so thanks to all of you that kept it on the road... this weeks was obviously a cracker, Serhat was great."

Another person echoed this, tweeting: "Fabulous week. So sad it's over so soon. Make sure the 'Top two' are back on our screens soon. Happy Christmas and a fabulous New Year both of you xx." While a third said: "The show must go on ... and in great style! Well done to all involved!"

Christina is a firm favourite on the show

If you're a fan of Antiques Road Trip then you'll be familiar with Christina as presenter and auction and antiques expert. The auctioneer has also appeared on other familiar auctioning programmes such as Bargain Hunt, Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is and Flog It!

As well as appearing on TV, she is also a partner in Trevanion & Dean, an auctioning and dealing firm which she co-founded with Aaron Dean after working for other prestigious value company, Christie's.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.