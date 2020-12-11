Who is Antiques Road Trip's Charles Hanson family? Meet his wife and kids here Charles has appeared on the BBC show since 2010

Antiques Road Trip is the perfect daytime show to lift our spirits when we need it most. Thanks to BBC airing episodes each afternoon, as well as Celebrity Antiques Road Trip airing each week night, viewers are spoilt with antique and auctioning content.

One of the familiar faces on the popular programme is Charles Hanson, who has been a TV regular for almost twenty years. But who is in his family? Find out below...





Charles Hanson's wife

Charles' wife is Rebecca Ludlam and the pair have been married for ten years. Around the time of their wedding in 2010, the presenter told Derbyshire Live about how lucky he felt to be marrying Rebecca. "I'm used to dealing with beautiful things but Rebecca is the most beautiful treasure of all and I'm very lucky she is my wife," he said.

The antiques expert also opened up about his home life earlier this year when he put on a charity auction for NHS workers, explaining he found lockdown a challenge. "I've resolutely stayed in lockdown with my wife and family in our Derbyshire home. But the sudden slowdown has been a shock to my system."

Charles is married with two children

Charles Hanson's children

Charles and Rebecca have two children, Matilda, who was born in 2014 and a son, Frederick, born in 2016. Before the birth of their first born, Matilda, the couple suffered a devastating loss when their son Tommy was stillborn in 2012.

After their son Frederick was born four years ago, Charles opened up about their delight at the news, telling Staffordshire Live: "But I feel so optimistic and feel so blessed that we now have a son. After losing Tommy, who was born asleep in September 2012, we were overjoyed to have Matilda, who was born in 2014, and who has a calm and relaxed nature, just like my wife."

Charles has been a TV regular for almost twenty years

Charles Hanson's career

Charles originally worked as a chartered surveyor before turning his hand to auctioning and TV presenting. The 42-year-old has worked for antique houses across the country including in Cheshire, Staffordshire, before founding his own, Hansons Auctioneers and Valuers, in Derbyshire. He's perhaps best-known, however, for his work on Bargain Hunt, on which he has appeared since 2002.

