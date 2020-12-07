Antiques Road Trip's Christina Trevanion leaves fans in hysterics with divorce comment Are you a fan of the BBC show?

Antiques Road Trip star Christina Trevanion left her social media followers in hysterics recently when she tweeted a joke about divorcing her husband – which many could relate to!

The BBC presenter and auctioneer tweeted on Sunday: "Has anyone ever cited 'putting up Christmas lights' on divorce papers? Asking for a friend/current husband."

Taking to the replies underneath, many fans of Christina's were quick to comment on the witty post. One person wrote: "That made me laugh out loud, thank you, as there sure ain't been many laughs lately!" along with some laughing-face emojis.

Another said: "I think you'll find that comes under the general heading of 'unreasonable behaviour'. Believe me, I've successfully used that twice!" While another simply put, "Tis why I do the decorations!" With a wink-face and laughing-face emoji.

Christina is happily married with two daughters, although prefers to keep her private life out of the spotlight, therefore not much information is known about her family.

If you're a fan of Antiques Road Trip then you'll be familiar with Christina as presenter and auction and antiques expert. The 39-year-old has also appeared on other familiar auctioning programmes such as Bargain Hunt, Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is and Flog It!

Christina also presents BBC's Bargain Hunt

As well as appearing on TV, she is also a partner in Trevanion & Dean, an auctioning and dealing firm which she co-founded with Aaron Dean after working for other prestigious value company, Christie's.

Christina is clearly hugely proud of her television work, and often posts snaps on her Instagram of behind the scenes look at filming for Antiques Road Trip and Bargain Hunt. The 39-year-old even recently celebrated her one-year anniversary presenting the BBC show.

Posting back in October, the antiques expert could be seen on the set of Bargain Hunt, while writing in the caption: "My one year anniversary of presenting #BBCBargainHunt and very proud to be part of such a hard working and dedicated team."

