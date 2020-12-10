Made in Chelsea's Ollie Locke's wedding to Gareth - exclusive first look inside The MIC star's full wedding album will be out in next week's issue

Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke married his beau Gareth Locke in a beautiful ceremony in November, with the full wedding album to be featured exclusively only in HELLO! Magazine.

Here, HELLO! shares a tantalising first glimpse of their spectacular wedding with the first official photos.

The event took place in The Natural History Museum in London with grand high ceilings, an impressive staircase with banisters lined by rows of ivory hydrangea flowers, and pink blossom trees installed at either end.

Ollie Locke's wedding venue

In one of the exclusive photographs from the big day, which will be also shown on Made in Chelsea on Monday 14 December at 9pm on E4, Ollie can be seen wearing his three-piece black wedding suit. Another blossom tree can be seen at the front of the aisle. The glamorous guests were seated separately on brown rattan chairs for the wedding which happened in November.

Ollie on his wedding day

The couple got engaged in September 2018, as first reported by HELLO!, but the coronavirus pandemic meant that their nuptials had to be delayed.

"We have had to postpone the wedding twice…" Ollie recently revealed on Instagram. "And it has been a nightmare, but we are determined to get married this year in whatever way we can and to end 2020 in the way we want 2021 to begin… Exceptionally magical, full of love and with a huge amount of white hydrangeas!" Sure enough, that's exactly what the pair did.

Ollie and Gareth's engagement rings

Ollie has previously told HELLO!: "After nearly a decade of putting my personal life on camera, I've finally found someone who I know I am going to spend the rest of my life with."

Now, the pair have joined their surnames together. "We are going to be Locke-Locke," Ollie told us. "I like the idea that his family and my family will be joined together."

Ollie and Gareth's full wedding album will be unveiled in next week's Hello Magazine, on sale from 14 December.

Made in Chelsea: The Wedding Airs Monday 14th December At 9pm on E4.

