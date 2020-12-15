Strictly's Karen Hauer defends dance partner Jamie Laing's position in final The two beat Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice to the spot

Karen Hauer has spoken out to defend her and Strictly Come Dancing partner Jamie Laing's position in the final after the couple made it through last weekend's dreaded dance-off for the fourth time.

The pair, who are set to perform three dances in the BBC show's grand finale this weekend, were chatting to Zoe Ball about the semi-final's controversial dance-off, which saw Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice voted out.

Addressing the Made in Chelsea star, Karen said: "I've got to give it to you. This boy, he is so tough. He's tough, he's resilient. He comes back [and] he stays positive."

The pro-dancer continued: "He works hard and a lot of people don't see what he does behind the scenes. But he always stays positive and wanting to work. And that's why you've made the final."

Zoe made a quip made about the couple's repeated place in the dance-off, as she announced: "The only couple to have been in four dance-offs and got to the final!" She added: "You'll always have that one, I feel," before Jamie added: "That's our medal!"

The pair spoke to Zoe Ball about landing a place in the final

The couple's chat on the BBC Two spin-off show comes soon after the semi-final caused a stir among fans with many debating whether the judges had made the right decision voting off Ranvir.

Viewers were surprised the mum-of-one wasn't saved by the judges, as it was Jamie's second week in a row in the bottom two.

One said: "OMG NO." Another wrote "Sorry whaaaaaat?" A third added that Ranvir "was definitely robbed & it looked like the other professionals thought so as well".

A fourth responded: "I'm speechless that they've sent @ranvir01 home tonight #Strictly." It was a split decision for the panel; while Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Jamie and Karen, Motsi voted for Ranvir and Giovanni.

