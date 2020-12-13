Strictly viewers express outrage over shock semi-final exit The Strictly Come Dancing final will be hard-fought…

Strictly fans took to Twitter on Sunday night to express their shock and anger after Ranvir Singh left the competition following the semi-final.

The Good Morning Britain presenter was at the bottom of the leaderboard on Saturday night and landed in the dance-off against Jamie Laing.

But viewers were surprised the mum-of-one wasn't saved by the judges, as it was Jamie's second week running in the bottom two.

One said: "OMG NO." Another wrote "Sorry whaaaaaat?" A third added that Ranvir "was definitely robbed & it looked like the other professionals thought so as well."

A fourth responded: "I’m speechless that they’ve sent @ranvir01 home tonight #Strictly."

Jamie narrowly escaped elimination against JJ Chalmers last week and the reality star was also in the series' first dance-off, which led many viewers to believe he wouldn't make it to the final

Ranvir, meanwhile, has been a firm viewer favourite over the last few weeks.

She and her partner Giovanni Pernice danced a Waltz and Jive on Saturday which received mixed reviews from the judges.

However, when Strictly host Tess Daly asked judge Craig Revel Horwood whether Ranvir would make the final, he responded: "I hope so."

Ranvir and Giovanni left the show on Sunday night

Many viewers clearly felt the same way.

The dance-off saw Ranvir and Giovanni dance their Waltz to Un Giorno Per Noi by Josh Groban, while Jamie and Karen Hauer chose to perform their Salsa to Donna Summer's Last Dance.

The judges then had to make their final decision, and they were split, with Craig choosing to save Jamie and Karen.

He said: "Well one of course did an explosive fabulous Salsa, the other couple did a dreamy delicious, gorgeous waltz.

"I think both couples couldn’t have danced those dances better than they did tonight, it was incredible, and I want to see both of you in the final. I’d like to save Jamie and Karen."

Many viewers were surprised Jamie will be in the Strictly final

Motsi Mabuse disagreed and chose to save Ranvir and Giovanni.

She commented: "Well this was really one tough decision, we had two beautiful dances, two beautiful human beings and I will save Ranvir and Giovanni."

That meant the final decision was down to head judge Shirley Ballas, who saved Jamie and Karen.

Shirley said: "Well again, this is very difficult because I’ve grown to love both couples. I’m getting quite emotional now. Musicality, determination, conviction from both teams, they just gave their all.

"But I just feel that one couple had a little more determination, a little bit more 'I’m not leaving without that trophy,' and with that in mind I’m saving Jamie and Karen."

