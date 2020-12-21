Strictly's Oti Mabuse finally breaks silence after winning show with Bill Bailey It was the second consecutive win for the pro dancer!

Oti Mabuse is still on cloud nine after lifting the Strictly Glitterball trophy with Bill Bailey on Saturday. The pro dancer – who also won the 2019 series with Kelvin Fletcher – took to Instagram on Sunday to reflect on the series, and pay tribute to comedian Bill.

Oti, 30, shared a video showing the pair laughing together behind the scenes, as well as clips from their performances on the show. She wrote: "To the fans, my friends and family. To everyone who supported strictly and Bill and I.

WATCH: Oti Mabuse pays tribute to Bill Bailey following their Strictly win

"This journey would have not been possible without you, voting every week and really being there for us on a personal I really want to thank the pros and Especially @johannesradebe @amy_dowden @karenhauer for holding me up, checking on me (and my bruised body) our chats that kept my chin up and the laughs we shared really being there for each other.

"Johannes I will never forget you saying, 'if you need to stand on my shoulders I will always be here to rise you up'. That goes deeper than anything you'll ever understand!!

Oti and Bill are the 2020 Strictly champions

"Amy, 'I've got your back and will always support you'. I love you guys so so so much. Karen our zoom catch ups! To my dance coach @rafickhoosain, 'if you don't go within you'll always go without'. You've changed my life and thoughts and head and this past 10 weeks you’ve given me so much strength and vision I love you to my core and @keo_motsepe you'll always be my brother always and always. Thank you tribe for seeing in me what I didn't see in myself.

"And to my family (mama I still think you should leave all the strictly spoiler groups ) but thank you for teaching how to be strong, to dig deep, to push myself more than I think I can and constantly reminding me how proud you are of me. I am because you are."

Bill, 55, made history at the weekend as he became Strictly's oldest winner – his predecessor was actor Joe McFadden, who won in 2017 at the age of 42.

Bill said their triumph felt "surreal"

The star beat EastEnders' Maisie Smith and singer HRVY at the end of Saturday's grand final. "It feels surreal, it feels extraordinary, it feels wonderful," Bill said, as he was named champion.

"I never thought we'd get this far, never thought we'd get to the final. But I have had the most extraordinary teacher and the most extraordinary dancer," he added, paying tribute to Oti.

"Someone who believed in me right from the beginning, and she found something in me and turned me into this, into a dancer."

In response Oti told him: "I think you are amazing, remarkable. You just put your heart and soul into everything. Thank you for being a friend, a father figure to me, a brother, and for this [the glitterball trophy]!"

