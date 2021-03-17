Limboland's Bill Bailey reveals sweet gesture he made to wife every day for a year The 2020 winner and comedian has been married to Kristin since 1998

Strictly winner Bill Bailey is currently starring in Bill Bailey: Limboland. Fans have keenly followed his love life since taking his first steps in the ballroom in the show back in 2020, and it turns out he is a true romantic! The comedian has been happily married to wife Kristin since 1998 – and he previously revealed how he wooed his future bride.

Bill, 55, and Kristin first met at one of Bill's gigs in 1987; she was running a bar in Edinburgh at the time. He told the Scotsman of their initial meeting: "She had a very distinctive style. She had this long brocade coat, and I realised she was a free spirit and did her own thing. We ended up chatting away, and all went to a party, and she put me up on her sofa."

Romance didn't blossom immediately, however, in no small part because Bill was still touring. But he pulled out all the stops to impress his bride-to-be, and pursued her by writing her a daily letter for 12 months before they finally got together in 1988.

Some ten years later, and they married on a whim in Indonesia. "We were travelling around Asia and sailed into a place called Banda, with a beautiful lagoon, and a smoking volcano on one side and a Dutch colonial fort, an old church and remains of a little town on the other," he previously recalled to the Independent. "We decided to get married there and then."

Bill Bailey is a proud father to son Dax

Bill and Kristin - a former costume designer, who now handles her husband's business affairs – went on to welcome a son together, Dax, in 2003. The proud father later explained the inspiration behind their child's unusual name.

"Contrary to popular belief, Dax is not named after a Star Trek character," Bill told the Guardian. "The name came from a friend of ours who married an Indonesian man. They had a son called Dax and we just always associated it with being in Indonesia and always said, 'If ever we have a child, that'll be in the running'."

